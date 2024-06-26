Lack of maintenance in Nagapattinam bus stand irks passengers and local traders

Sheer negligence in maintaining the more than three-decade-old Perarignar Anna bus stand in the town has created distress among local traders and the passengers.

Activists point out that the free toilets are in unusable condition, and 17 rooms built for the use of local traders remain vacant for many years.

Thanga Kathiravan, Town secretary, Nagapattinam unit of AIADMK, said, “The bus stand has no maintenance as the municipality remains idle in its efforts to inspect the place. For anyone who comes to our district either to visit someone here or to go to Nagore Dargah, Velankanni Church and Sikkal Murugan temple they get down at this bus stand. For them an unpleasant experience awaits as the bus stand lacks clean toilets. Even the pay and use toilet remains unclean.”

“The Municipality built 17 shops within the bus stand intended for the use of local traders but these shops are too small and they could not persuade the traders to rent these shops due to which they remain closed. Nagapattinam is a spiritual tourist hub and attracts several thousands every year but the situation of the main bus stand remains pathetic. The municipality should modernize the facilities and conduct regular inspections.” said Mr. Kathiravan.

Sources from the district traders association pointed out that the unclean, stinking smell stops local traders from renting shops here. “The bus stand has a free toilet but in a damaged condition due to which people urinate before the vacant shops built on one side of the bus stand. I myself have rented a small shop. If we shout those who urinate near our place, they ask us whether a free toilet is available as an alternative. The district administration should inspect the bus stand to know the actual situation,” said a local trader.

“The rates fixed by the municipality to rent shops here are huge due to which traders are unwilling to rent space here. Instead the shops here can be given to underprivileged groups including tribals, transgenders and others for minimal rent,” said another trader from the bus stand.

A senior official in the Municipality said plans to maintain the bus stand were under way. “There is a free toilet available but it has been damaged by anti-social elements. We are planning to repair it and make it functional. We are also planning to create awareness to drivers, conductors and passengers not to urinate in the open inside the bus stand premises. As for the vacant shops, we are discussing with the local traders’ associations to persuade them to rent the available spaces. Due to the model code of conduct, we could not do these works and now in a short time the bus stand would be taken care of properly” said the official.