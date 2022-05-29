Lack of illumination leaves commuters in blind spot on Tiruchi highway

Motorists and commuters on the city stretch of Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway (NH-38) are inconvenienced due to lack of illumination. Given the amount of traffic on the one-km stretch between Palpannai and G Corner, an accident-prone thoroughfare, the lack of lighting poses a threat to road users.

“Road users, especially two-wheeler riders, face numerous difficulties while navigating the stretch at night. Lack of lighting results in frequent accidents, thereby paralysing vehicular traffic,” says K. Rajkumar, a motorist.

“Every day, hundreds of vehicles pass through the stretch and at night, the highway carries a huge volume of traffic. Thousands of vehicles pass by. Accidents take place during dawn and night hours in the absence of lights,” he adds.

Motorists say the risk escalates during rain when the headlights of oncoming vehicles can be even more disturbing. Delay on the part of authorities, who are responsible to install lights, is pointed out as the major cause of accidents in the evening hours.

According to J. John, a frequent commuter, motorists are at considerable risk when driving at night as they are left in a blind spot due to lack of lights. “The over-speeding vehicles and lack of illumination pose a major threat to commuters. The officials concerned should take steps to provide good illumination to ensure safety for the road users,” he adds.

When asked about the measures taken by National Highway Authority of India, a senior official said efforts would be taken to find a solution for the problem. Local officials had also been sounded about the issue.