Lack of direct train service to southern districts from Karaikal upsets rail users

September 10, 2023

Lack of a direct rail service from Karaikal to the southern districts has disappointed a section of rail users of that region notwithstanding repeated representations to the railway administration in this regard. Introduction of a train service from Karaikal to the southern tip of Kanyakumari would prove beneficial to passengers, business community and tourists as it would cover major cities and industrial towns enroute, suggest rail users of Karaikal which comes under the limits of the Tiruchi Railway Division.

A section of people of Karaikal region has been seeking the introduction of a rail service to southern districts from Karaikal for several years now. However, the demand was yet to be fulfilled much to their disappointment, said V.R. Dhanaseelane, a member of the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee and a resident of Karaikal.

Karaikal, which is a terminal railway station, has today only few train services which were being operated to Ernakulam, Chennai Egmore, Bengaluru and Tiruchi. In addition to this a weekly train was being operated to Lokmanya Tilak Terminal in the Central Railway zone.

Rail users in the Karaikal region, coming under the control of the Union Territory of Puducherry, have long been demanding a train service to the southern districts in Tamil Nadu. Operation a service from Karaikal to Kanyakumari would prove beneficial to all sections of society as this service would cover major towns such as Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli and Nagercoil enroute, said Mr. Dhanaseelane.

Representations were given on various occasions in the past to the railway administration demanding a direct train service from Karaikal to Kanyakumari or from Karaikal to Rameswaram. However, the demand was yet to be fulfilled, said Amutha R. Arumugam, former president of the Chamber of Commerce, Karaikal.

Introduction of a service to Kanyakumari would also augur well for the business community besides boosting tourism, Mr. Arumugam added. There has also been demand to extend the Madurai - Punalur - Madurai trains up to Karaikal as it would enable a direct connectivity to Madurai and other southern destinations.

Introduction of a service from Karaikal to Kanyakumari would would enable devotees in the region as well as those in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur to proceed to temple towns Palani, Rameswaram and Tiruchendur upon alighting at Dindigul, Madurai and Tirunelveli stations respectively, said Mr. Dhanaseelane suggesting that the railways could either operate it as a day-time train or a night-service which would only prove beneficial to the railways.