‘Lack of diaphragm chambers clogs sewer lines’

TIRUCHI

04 March 2020 23:06 IST

Tiruchi Corporation has begun survey on apartments that do not have them: Commissioner

Tiruchi Corporation has begun a survey on apartments that do not have diaphragm chambers to filter out non-bio degradable waste getting into underground sewer lines.

The move comes in the wake of frequent burst of sewer lines and manhole leakages in the city recently mainly due to blockage of baby diapers.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu that it had been noticed that indiscriminate dumping of soiled diapers in toilet closet was among the reasons for malfunctioning of underground sewer lines. Though most of the users were aware that diapers were not to be flushed in toilet closets, a section of them continue to do so.

Citing a field report by underground drainage workers, Mr. Sivasubramanian said obstruction of diapers was the main cause of sewer line burst and leakages. It had also been noticed that several apartments in the city had not set up diaphragm chambers to filter out non-degradable waste getting into underground drainage lines.

Hence, officials of Srirangam, K. Abishekapuram, Golden rock and Ariyamangalam zones had been asked to carry out a survey on apartments, who did not have diaphragm chambers, in their respective zones. The survey would be completed within 10 days.

The Commissioner said that notices would be sent to the apartments, who had failed to set up diaphragm chamber facility. They would be asked to create the facility immediately. If they failed to provide the facility within a time frame, the apartments would be penalised.

Mr. Sivasubramanian said that an awareness campaign would be organised to create awareness of the dangers of ill-advised dumping of non-degradable waste.

Residents in the particular apartment would be sensitised. They would be shown methods of safe disposal of waste.

Stating that non-defrocked waste constituted about 5% of waste generated in the city, he said the Corporation had sent notices to companies, producing and marketing of diapers, seeking them to help the civic body to dispose them safely.

As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the companies had to shoulder the responsibility of disposing the plastic wrappers on products and diapers safely.

The Corporation was waiting for their reply, Mr. Sivasubramanian added.