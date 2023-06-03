Lack of coordination between departments in execution of UGD works draws flak in Tiruchi

June 03, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The lack of coordination between the government departments in implementing underground drainage works (UGD) in the city has drawn flak among residents in Tiruchi.

After Tiruchi Corporation began two UGD projects almost simultaneously about five years ago, the city roads in the project areas have been dug up for laying UGD mains and constructing manholes. Several services such as drinking water supply mains and pipes, power cables and telecom cables of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. and private telecom companies run underground.

Residents complain that there is no proper understanding between the departments in executing the UGD works. The workers employed by UGD project contractors do not have proper understanding of the underground services in the assigned areas. Without ascertaining the underground infrastructure and its importance, the workers often damage the underground cables, especially while digging the roads for UGD works in Karumandapam area.

Three telephone pillars controlling about 1,500 fixed telephones have been damaged reportedly by an earthmover while digging the roads recently, thereby disconnecting most of the telephone lines. Similarly, several open drains and stormwater drains have suffered damages in several areas.

“The workers, assigned for UGD works, carry out their assignment at their will. Except for some, they do not have sufficient knowledge about the underground service infrastructure. The supervisors and officers of the departments concerned have not been proactive in safeguarding the infrastructure built by spending crores of taxpayers’ money,” says E. Mohamed Ali, a resident of Karumandapam.

Most of BSNL’s telephone lines have not been functioning for the last four months. But the customers have received bills for the connections. No action has been taken to restore the connections. The people should not be subjected to suffering because of the lack of coordination between the departments. The officers concerned should be present in the areas, where the UGD works are underway. It will prevent the damage of underground infrastructure, he adds.