Lack of bus shelters adds to woes of commuters in Tiruchi

September 03, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST

PHOTO: M.MOORTHY

Commuters in the city continue to suffer under the scorching sun and rain as most of the bus shelters on Pudukottai Road in Tiruchi, which were removed for road widening, are yet to be restored.

Several commuters travel on city and mofussil buses every day whereas the basic amenity of shelter with seating facility is absent in many bus stops. Commuters board buses in large numbers at TVS Tollgate, Jail Corner, Subramaniapuram and Mathur, where the bus shelters were removed for road widening of Pudukottai-Tiruchi National Highway, last year.

Many shelters were removed during the road widening work but were not restored, or no alternative space was allotted. “Since the designated bus shelters were removed, buses park wherever they find space. The commuters need shelter and have to stand on the road under the sun or get drenched during rains. The authorities should take immediate steps to establish bus shelters for the safety of the commuters,” said H. Ghouse Baig, a city resident.

“As the buses stop in the middle of the roads, we are forced to board buses amidst the speeding vehicles. Motorists travelling on the road also find it difficult to navigate the stretch during the peak hours because of the people crowded on roads,” said K. Lokesh, a commuter.

The absence of bus shelters is causing commuters to crowd around on the roads during peak traffic hours in the morning and evening on the highway, increasing the risk of accidents. M. Sujatha, a frequent commuter, said that around 30 to 50 commuters boarded buses at the stop at a time during morning hours, and they were forced to stand on the road risking their life.

Many commuters said that visitors to the city would be perplexed as there were no bus shelters or information about the bus routes. “As a growing city, the priority should be to provide basic amenities for the commuters,” Ms. Sujatha added.

When contacted, a senior Corporation official said that discussions were on for establishing bus shelters and soon steps would be initiated.

