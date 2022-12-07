Lack of amenities in Thuraiyur bus stand irks passengers

December 07, 2022 06:10 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Thuraiyur Anna bus stand, which has served people for more than 40 years, is plagued by unsanitary conditions and a lack of amenities putting commuters to hardship.

Lack of amenities such as drinking water facilities, passenger waiting areas and electric fans, poor maintenance of public toilets, denied access to the nursing room for children, and encroachment by shopkeepers are some of the issues that the passengers encounter at the bus station.

The bus stand which sprawls for around three acres of land, has 27 bays and sees the movement of over 250 buses every day. The facility handles thousands of passengers bound for different destinations a day.

According to the passengers, the nursing room for children which was set up at the bus stand continues to remain closed since the COVID-19 lockdown. “Nursing mothers are finding it difficult to feed their infants as the facility is always closed,” said R. Manikandan, a passenger.

“Toilets are always unhygienic and should be cleaned frequently as insufficient cleaning of the toilets is the most common reason for the bad smell,” he added.

S. Senthilkumar, Ward Councillor, said that steps should be taken for providing better amenities for the passengers. “Due to heavy congestion, the bus stand has been in a neglected condition and is unable to cater to the growing needs of the passengers.”

A senior official of the Municipal Administration said that they would initiate action to resolve public concerns. “Steps are being taken to remove encroachments from the bus station and appropriate measures will be taken to improve the amenities and cleanliness standards,” he said.

The district administration has proposed a new bus stand for Thuraiyur town. Due to the lack of major land parcels within the town, the local body is considering government land in the suburbs. The new bus terminus is likely to come up in about 5 acres of land.

“Once the site has been finalised, the proposal to shift the bus stand to a more spacious location will be put into action,” he added.