Lack of amenities at Puthur bus stop irks commuters

Lack of amenities at the Puthur junction bus stop has many commuters in a bind as it is one of the important transit points to reach rural areas via the Chathiram Bus Stand in Tiruchi.

The bus stop lacks adequate seats forcing the commuters stand in the middle of the road. Many board a bus here to to Somarasanpettai and buses bound for Ariyalur and Chennai also stop here. As many educational institutions are located in the vicinity, the bus stop attracts a large number of people on most days.

It is said that there was no space to place additional seats in the bus shelter due to the presence of shops. Many commuters bemoan the presence of a TASMAC outlet nearby. They said anti-social elements who visit the liquor outlet create a nuisance at the bus stop.

“Sometimes, we have to wait at least half an hour under the hot sun. Since this place is crucial to get to Chathiram, it is always crowded. If there are adequate seats, it will be convenient,” said A. Hussain, a commuter.

A senior TNSTC official told The Hindu that the issue would look into the problem.