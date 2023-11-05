November 05, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Lack of employment to farmers and its cascading effect has dampened the spirit of textile traders in the city.

Tiruchi has been a hub for the textile trade for so long. In addition to the large-scale textile showrooms, the city attracts traders from different parts of the country, including Kolkata, Surat, Bengaluru, Hosur and others to cash in on the Deepavali sale.

As usual, a large number of traders have set up shops on NSB road, Big Bazaar Street, Theradi Kadai Veedhi, Singarathope and Super Bazaar by paying rent ranging from ₹ 20,000 to ₹ 1 lakh for two weeks. Besides people from Tiruchi, shoppers from Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukottai and others visit the city for Deepavali shopping.

With just a few days left for Deepavali, the commercial streets have been witnessing a steady rise in the number of shoppers and the sale has reached its peak.

Being a holiday on Sunday and the last holiday before this year’s Deepavali, the shoppers thronged the business streets in large numbers on Sunday.

Heavy crowds were seen in almost all textile rooms, makeshift shops and roadside shops. But the traders are not enthused over the sales. They are of the view that the crowd is less than last year.

“We are generally wary of intermittent rain during Deepavali sale. The sky is not threatening this year. I used to sell nearly 25% of ready-made garments on the Sunday before Deepavali. But, I have sold just about 10% of the stock,” says Pakkeer Mohamed, a trader from Kolkata, who has set up a shop in Singarathope.

It is said that the lack of employment for the farmers due to the uncertain paddy season in the wake of the closure of the Mettur dam is said to have impacted the flow of money among the rural people, who depended upon agriculture for their livelihood. While they had lost employment opportunities at the fag end of the kuruvai season, they could not get agricultural jobs in the samba season as well.

“We do brisk business if the prospects of agriculture are good. We understand that many farmers in parts of rural Tiruchi have no jobs this year’s paddy season. It has severely affected our business,” says R. Akilanathan, another trader.

