Labourers in dire straits: CPI(M)

The Thanjavur district executive committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has claimed that the COVID-19 virus pandemic has pushed agriculture workers and other labourers into a state of penury.

In a memorandum addressed to Collector M. Govinda Rao on Saturday, CPI(M) district secretary G. Neelamegam said the workers relied on daily wages for their livelihood and the lockdown had dealt a blow to their finances.

The cash assistance of ₹1,000 had not reached all beneficiaries, particularly those with one-member ration cards, old age pensioners and destitutes, in several parts of the district.

Farmhands were not able to get regular employment due to the lockdown. Further, non-disbursement of Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme wage benefits for the past 10 weeks had compounded the problem. Hence, the government should sanction ₹5,000 during the second phase of relief.

Urging the district administration to ensure that MNREGS works began from April 20, as announced by the Centre, he said relaxation in regulations should apply to a major portion of the district which was not affected by COVID-19 virus.

Further, two persons should be allowed to travel on motorcycles since it was announced that small, medium and certain other industries would start functioning from April 20. Arrangements should be made to help people avail vehicle passes for emergency purposes at the taluk level, he added.