Labour unions flay Centre’s ‘anti-poor’ policies

Hundreds of members of labour unions affiliated to major political parties staged a demonstration here on Thursday to condemn the Central government over its ‘anti-poor’ policies pertaining to farmers and the working class.

They raised slogans demanding COVID-19 relief of ₹7,500 for every affected person, besides supply of adequate quantities of rice and atta.

Other demands included withdrawal of farm Acts and labour laws, which, the speakers charged, were of a pro-rich nature.

Members of Labour Progressive Federation, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, All India Trade Union Congress, Indian National Trade Union Congress, Hind Mazdoor Sabha, All India Central Council of Trade Unions, Marumalarchi Labour Front and Labour Liberation Front took part in the demonstration.