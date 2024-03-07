Labour union demands shifting of paddy bags from DPCs in Kumbakonam and Thiruvidaimaruthur to Thanjavur

March 07, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has drawn the attention of the Thanjavur district administration to the non-transfer of paddy bags from the direct procurement centres (DPC) of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) in Kumbakonam and Thiruvidaimaruthur taluks to Thanjavur.

In an appeal to the Collector, Deepak Jacob, BMS pointed out that on an average 5,000 bags of paddy lay in the open at several DPCs in Kumbakonam and Thiruvidaimaruthur taluks as there was no space to accommodate them at the storage points manned by the TNCSC Kumbakonam unit.

The request of the staff for transporting the bags from DPCs to the vacant storage points in the Thanjavur unit has failed to evoke any response from the officials concerned because of “obstructions” created by some transport contractors attached to the TNCSC Kumbakonam unit.

Hence, the BMS has sought the intervention of the district administration in ensuring immediate transportation of paddy bags from the DPCs in Kumbakonam and Thiruvidaimaruthur taluks to Thanjavur to avoid weight loss of the procured paddy.

