Labour supervisor crushed to death 

September 23, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old labour supervisor was crushed to death near JIPMER campus in Karaikal after an electrical cable roll that was being lifted up by a crane fell on him on Saturday.

Police sources said M. Vigneshwaran, 30, a native of Surakudi in Karaikal, was working as a labour supervisor in the project of gauge conversion of Karaikal - Peralam railway line. Works to lay underground electrical cables were under way near JIPMER campus in Karaikal. The accident took place when Vigneshwaran was working at the site.

He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Government Hospital at Karaikal, where doctors declared him dead. The Karaikal town police registered a case against the crane operator and the project engineer for not providing adequate safety gear to the workers and carrying out work in a negligent manner. Further investigations are on, police sources added.

