Labour Minister meets injured migrant workers at Karur GH

May 15, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KARUR

Minister for Labour Welfare C.V. Ganesan on Monday said the State government would take stringent action against those who caused severe burn injuries to the four migrant workers by setting ablaze a shed in a jaggery unit at Jedarpalayam in Namakkal district in the wee hours of Sunday.

He told journalists after meeting the injured migrant workers at the intensive care unit of the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Karur that a detailed investigation was on to identify the persons who had set ablaze to shed when the migrant workers were asleep. No one would be spared in connection with the incident.

Mr. Ganesan said he had met all four injured workers at GMGH and had spoken to two of them. They were recuperating well. The other two were in an unconscious condition and under close observation. The Dean had been instructed to take all possible steps to save them. They were being given the best treatment. The injured were initially admitted to the Government Hospital in Namakkal. They were later referred to the GMCH for providing better treatment.

The Minister said the relatives of the injured migrants had been informed about the incident. They would be given all possible help. He would take up the demand of providing compensation to the affected persons to the notice of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Earlier, Mr. Ganesan held a discussion with Collector T. Prabhushankar and Dean of GMCH K. Damodaran on the health condition of four injured workers.