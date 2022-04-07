Lab, auditorium inaugurated at SIT

In a twin ceremony, Seshasayee Institute of Technology (SIT) inaugurated an advanced industrial laboratory for paper technology and commemorated former principals G. Sundaram and Anantha Narasimhachar for their services to needy students by premiering the GS-ANC Auditorium building on the Ariyamangalam campus of the institution on Wednesday.

The industrial lab of the paper technology department was launched by N. Gopalaratnam, Chairman of Seshasayee Paper and Boards.

Dedicating the new auditorium, V.K. Seshasayee, Chairman of SIT, highlighted the services rendered by the two former Principals. “They were instrumental in establishing the name of SIT and also for getting placement for students,” Mr. Seshasayee said.

The auditorium was built with the help of funds contributed by SIT students from 1952 to 2022. A bust-size statue of Sundaram was unveiled by P.A. Balasubramanian, president, SIT Alumni Association, while Vaidehi Rangan, daughter of Narasimhachar, did the honours for the statue of her father.

Honorary secretary G.M. Rajendran, Principal K. Vijaykumar , and Vice Principal V.G. Ravindhren also spoke.