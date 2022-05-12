KVs on verge of wrapping up fresh admissions 

Online registration for admissions to class-1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas began during the last week of February. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The three Kendriya Vidyalayas in the district are on the verge of of wrapping up fresh admissions for 2022-23, as per tweaked schedule in the post-pandemic scenario.

There are five sections of 40 students each in the Kendriya Vidyalaya - 1, three sections in Kendriya Vidyalaya - 2, and one in Kendriya Vidyalaya Golden Rock.

The online registration for admissions to class-1 began during the last week of February, 2022. Having announced the first, second and third lists during April and the first week of May, the Kendriya Vidyalaya - 1 is currently in the process of carrying out offline registrations for filling vacant seats under RTE (Right to Education) Act provisions, SC/ST and OBC (Non-Creamy Layer).

A total of 15 percent of seats are reserved for SC, 7.5 percent for ST and 27 percent for OBC-NCL. Three percent of seats of the total available seats for fresh admission are horizontally reserved for differently-abled children as per the provisions of the RTE Act.

It is not unusual for Kendriya Vidyalayas with more sections in Class-1 to find it tough to identify eligible candidates under the ST and differently-abled categories, a senior teacher said. The Kendriya Vidyalaya - 1, for instance, is required to admit 15 ST students - three in each of the five sections, under the ST reservation quota.

A few days back, Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 had announced that vacancies were available for admission to class I under Reserved Seats only for Scheduled Tribe candidates. As per the KVS revised admission guidelines, parents of eligible candidates were asked to submit application forms till May 9.

After finalising registration on May 13 (Friday), the schools that have followed this procedure will be displaying the list and admissions from May 17 to 23, going by the schedule that had to be tweaked due to COVID pandemic impact.

The process was extended as schools were instructed to admit children orphaned due to COVID pandemic for admission over and above the class strength under PM CARES for Children Scheme. These children are exempted from payment of fee from classes I to XII.

As per the general guidelines, children of transferable and non-transferable central government employees and children of ex-servicemen are prioritised for admissions, folowed by children of transferable and non-transferable employees of autonomous bodies/ public sector undertakings/ institute of higher learning of the Government of India; children of transferable and non-transferable State Government employees; children of transferable and non-transferable employees of autonomous bodies/ public sector undertakings/ institute of higher learning of the State Governments; and children from any other category. The children of foreign nationals are considered only in case there are no children of Indian nationals waitlisted for admission.

A notable aspect in the 2022-23 admissions of Kendriya Vidyalayas was the scrapping of discretionary quota of Members of Parliament quota, under which MP could hitherto recommend 10 admissions in KVs in their constituency.