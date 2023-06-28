ADVERTISEMENT

KVK demonstrates use of drone in farming

June 28, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Krishi Vigyan Kendra organises a frontline demonstration on the usage of drones in farming at Madur in Karaikal district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In order to effectively utilise technology in agriculture, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Madur in Karaikal district has organised an awareness programme for farmers regarding the usage of drones in spraying fertilizers in the farmlands.

One of the mandates of the Krishi Vigyan Kendras functioning across the country is to assess and draft location-specific strategies for improving agriculture through tapping technology and capacity building for farmers by demonstrating its applications.

The KVK at Madur organised a frontline demonstration to the farmers on Wednesday on using drones to spray nano urea for the standing paddy crops under cultivation in the villages around Karaikal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

C. Jayashankar, Principal of the KVK, said the farmers have been using urea as a nutrient for paddy, and usage in excess quantities on the farmlands, without a proper soil test, creates hazards to microorganisms and the environment. Drones serve as effective equipment to overcome this problem, as fertilizers could be sprayed more quicly and effectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US