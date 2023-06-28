HamberMenu
KVK demonstrates use of drone in farming

June 28, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau
Krishi Vigyan Kendra organises a frontline demonstration on the usage of drones in farming at Madur in Karaikal district.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra organises a frontline demonstration on the usage of drones in farming at Madur in Karaikal district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In order to effectively utilise technology in agriculture, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Madur in Karaikal district has organised an awareness programme for farmers regarding the usage of drones in spraying fertilizers in the farmlands.

One of the mandates of the Krishi Vigyan Kendras functioning across the country is to assess and draft location-specific strategies for improving agriculture through tapping technology and capacity building for farmers by demonstrating its applications.

The KVK at Madur organised a frontline demonstration to the farmers on Wednesday on using drones to spray nano urea for the standing paddy crops under cultivation in the villages around Karaikal.

C. Jayashankar, Principal of the KVK, said the farmers have been using urea as a nutrient for paddy, and usage in excess quantities on the farmlands, without a proper soil test, creates hazards to microorganisms and the environment. Drones serve as effective equipment to overcome this problem, as fertilizers could be sprayed more quicly and effectively.

