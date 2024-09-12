ADVERTISEMENT

KVIC conducts a seminar on rural industrialisation

Published - September 12, 2024 05:21 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A seminar on “Rural Industrialisation under the People’s Education Programme” was organised by the Ministry of MSME and Khadi and Village Industries Commission in association with the City Union Bank – Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Development Studies at the School of Management, SASTRA University, at Thirumalaisamudhram recently. Around 120 students took part in the seminar where B.N. Suresh, State Director, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, spoke about the role of rural artisans in manufacturing eco-friendly, self-reliant, and sustainable products for consumers. R. Vasi Rajan, Deputy Director, KVIC, MSME, Chennai, gave a brief outline about various government schemes available for rural entrepreneurs, according to a university release.

