GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KVIC conducts a seminar on rural industrialisation

Published - September 12, 2024 05:21 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A seminar on “Rural Industrialisation under the People’s Education Programme” was organised by the Ministry of MSME and Khadi and Village Industries Commission in association with the City Union Bank – Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Development Studies at the School of Management, SASTRA University, at Thirumalaisamudhram recently. Around 120 students took part in the seminar where B.N. Suresh, State Director, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, spoke about the role of rural artisans in manufacturing eco-friendly, self-reliant, and sustainable products for consumers. R. Vasi Rajan, Deputy Director, KVIC, MSME, Chennai, gave a brief outline about various government schemes available for rural entrepreneurs, according to a university release.

Published - September 12, 2024 05:21 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.