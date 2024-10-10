ADVERTISEMENT

KVB opens branch in Subramaniapuram

Published - October 10, 2024 05:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) expanded its services on Wednesday with the inauguration of a new branch in Subramaniapuram in Tiruchi. The branch was inaugurated by N. Kamini, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi. Additionally, KVB opened branches in Gummidipoondi and Colachel, bringing its network to 844 branches across the country. The Gummidipoondi branch was inaugurated by P. Kavitha, Project Officer, SIPCOT Industrial Park, while the Colachel branch in Kanniyakumari district was inaugurated by D. Senthil Kumar, Municipal Commissioner, according to a press release.

