KVB donates 10 ambulances to fight pandemic

KARUR

Karur Vysya Bank has donated 10 ambulances to Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project to fight COVID-19.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin flagged off the ambulances at the Secretariat on Saturday.

The ambulances will be deployed for COVID relief activities across the State. While two of them will be used in the plains, hill regions will be allotted eight ambulances.

This contribution is being implemented by the bank under its Corporate Social Responsibilities initiatives at a budget of ₹ 1.77 crore.

Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare; V. Senthil Balaji, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise; V. IraiAnbu, Chief Secretary, and J. Radhakrishnan, Health Secretary, took part.

Karur Vysya Bank was represented by K.V.S.M. Sudhakar, General Manager; R Ganesan, Deputy General Manager, and V. Krishnan, Assistant General Manager.

The bank has so far extended ₹ 4.61 crore worth of assistance to the people during the second wave of COVID 19, a press release said.