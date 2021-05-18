Tiruchirapalli

KVB donates ₹ 1 crore for COVID care

KARUR

The Karur Vysya Bank has donated ₹ 1 crore to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority, for handling COVID crisis.

B. Ramesh Babu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, KVB, handed over a demand draft for the amount to V. Senthil Balaji, Minister of Electricity, Prohibition and Excise.

The bank has also donated 10 ambulances – two for use in the plains and eight for hilly regions – to the Government of Tamil Nadu at a cost of ₹ 1.77 crore.

The bank has donated ₹ 3.29 crore so far during the second wave of COVID-19 under Corporate Social Responsibility.

Mr. Babu said that Karur Vysya Bank was committed to support the initiatives of the Central and State Governments in their fight against the pandemic.

