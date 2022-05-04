KVB bags awards

Karur Vysya Bank has bagged two awards from the Chamber of Indian Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, New Delhi, for its performance in lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).

The bank was won the runner-up awards in the Best MSME Friendly Bank (Private Sector) and Best Innovative Bank (Private Sector) categories for the year 2021.

The awards were received by Anburaj, General Manager, Commercial Banking, KVB, from Narayan Rane, Union Minister for MSME, in New Delhi recently, according to a KVB press release.

“The awards strengthen our resolve to play a vital role in fuelling inclusive growth and implementation of innovative practices, programmes and projects in support of MSMEs and encouraging entrepreneurial spirit,” Ramesh Babu, Managing Director and CEO, KVB, said in the statement.