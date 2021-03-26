Delay in construction of permanent campus for KV

TIRUCHI

26 March 2021 19:21 IST

The Kendriya Vidyalaya at Golden Rock, sanctioned in 2014 and functioning since 2016-17 from a temporary building provided by the Railways, continues to function with limited student strength due to delay in establishment of a permanent campus by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

After about 6.5 acres of land provided on long lease to the KVS was found suitable, a request was made by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to the Central Public Works Department in 2016.

However, till date the request is said to be still in planning stage.

There is enormous demand for admission in this school owing to its location in the city limits. Almost all seats under MP quota are filled in the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Golden Rock, which has 452 students - 225 boys and 227 girls - under rolls from classes I to IX, as per official records.

The school has only single section for each class though the demand was that there can easily be two sections, according to parents.

‘The onus is on Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to ensure project execution without any further delay by prevailing upon the Union Education Ministry for sanction of funds,’ Devarajan, founder, Tiruchi KV Parents Association, said.

The demand for admissions in the school has been on the rise under all the five categories in the order of preference.

Demand

The first preference is for children of transferable and non-transferable central government employees and children of ex-servicemen, followed by children of transferable and non-transferable employees of autonomous bodies/ Public Sector undertaking/ institute of higher learning of the Government of India; children of transferable and non-transferable State government employees; children of transferable and non-transferable employees of autonomous bodies/ Public Sector undertakings/ institute of higher learning of the State governments; and children from any other category including the children of foreign nationals who are located in India due to their work or for any personal reasons.

Of the 452 students in the school, 333 are in the first category, 12 in second, 31 in third, just one in fourth category, and 75 in the fifth category.

There are limitations in increasing the strength in the temporary campus. “The very purpose of starting the school - to provide educational opportunities to as much deserving families as possible - will be defeated if steps are not taken for creation of the permanent campus,” he said.