Tiruchirapalli

Kushboo joins Pongal celebration

BJP spokesperson Kushboo Sundar at the Pongal celebration in Tiruchi on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: M_SRINATH

Actor-turned-politician Kushboo Sundar joined scores of BJP women cadre to celebrate Pongal in Koppu village in the predominantly rural Andhanallur block on Sunday evening.

The event organised by the party saw the participation of nearly 500 women who, in groups, prepared Pongal in the traditional way with firewood.. While the women prepared the sweet dish, children from local schools showcased their skills in traditional dance forms including karagattam.

Ms. Kushboo told mediapersons on the occasion that the upcoming elections would be a litmus test for both DMK and AIADMK under the new leadership. However, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisami had proved his worth as a leader, she said.

