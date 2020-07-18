Tiruchirapalli

Kuruvai target revised

The Agriculture Department is said to have revised the target for kuruvai cultivation in Thanjavur district this season.

The department had earlier fixed a target of 43,225 hectares. Transplantation/direct sowing has been completed in 41,267 hectares. Nurseries for transplantation is available on about 107 hectares. Hence, officials hope that the total area of cultivation in the district may increase to 45,000 hectares.

Director of Agriculture V. Dakshinamoorthy on Saturday inspected a seed processing unit at Sakottai and reviewed implementation of various schemes by block-level assistant directors (agriculture) in Kumbakonam.

