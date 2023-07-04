Kuruvai special package to cover 55,000 acres in Mayiladuthurai district

July 04, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The State government has sanctioned ₹15.55 crore as kuruvai special package to distribute fertilizers and seeds at a subsidised rate to the farmers in Mayiladuthurai district to cover 55,000 acres.

Sources in the Agriculture Department said under the kuruvai special package, fertilizers such as Urea, Diammonium Phosphate and Potash would be distributed to farmers at free of cost to cover 55,000 acres of paddy cultivated in Mayiladuthurai, Kuthalam, Tharangambadi, and Sirkazhi taluks. The State government has sanctioned ₹13.65 crore for providing fertilizers at full subsidy.

The package also includes the distribution of paddy seeds and green manure seeds at a 50% subsidised rate covering 28,400 acres and 1,000 acres respectively. The Agriculture Department will also distribute seeds of alternative crops to encourage crop rotation and 94 power ploughing machinery at a subsidised rate. Only 2.5 acres of land will be covered for each farmer under the special package, said the district administration.

Many farmers in the district have finished raising nurseries and prepared the fields for sowing. In Mayiladuthurai district, kuruvai paddy is likely to be raised on 39,000 hectares.