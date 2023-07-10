Kuruvai prospects have dimmed’

July 10, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

Tamil Nadu Anaithu Vivasayigal Sangangalin Kootamaippu president P. R. Pandian has claimed that the possibility of saving the standing kuruvai crop has dimmed.

Talking to reporters at Thiruthuraipoondi on Monday after inspecting the withered kuruvai crop in Vadapathimangalam, Maavoor, Kachanam, Vellore and other areas in Tiruvarur district, Mr. Pandian said farmers took up kuruvai cultivation in about five lakh acres this season and due to non-availability of sufficient water at the appropriate time the crop had withered in most places.

Since the prospects of saving the standing crop had dimmed, he exhorted the State government to provide compensation for the loss of kuruvai in view of the fact that crop insurance cover for the crop was not made available for the last three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.