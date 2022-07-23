Kuruvai procurement to begin from September 1, says Minister

Minister K. N. Nehru hands over a house patta to a beneficiary in Tiruchi on Saturday. Ministers M.R.K. Paneerselvam and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi are also in the picture. | Photo Credit: G. GNANAVELMURUGAN

The Centre has agreed to commence kuruvai paddy procurement from September 1 instead of October 1 this year following a request made by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru said here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister’s intervention only showed the State government’s commitment to safeguard the interests of farmers and ensure that their produce were procured promptly, Mr. Nehru said speaking at a government function to distribute farm implements to farmers and welfare assistance to others here. The government was also striving to convert dry lands into cultivable lands by promoting drip irrigation systems and farm mechanisation.

Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Paneerselvam observed that the State government had substantially increased allocation to the agriculture sector through the two Agriculture Budgets. Last year, one lakh free farm power connections were provided and this was expected to contribute an increase in cultivation by five lakh acres this year. This year, the government was committed to providing 50,000 more farm power connections.

The thrust given to farm mechanisation, in view of the labour shortage, would help usher in a revolution in agriculture sector in the state, he added.

Mr. Nehru along with Mr. Paneerselvam and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, distributed assistance totally worth ₹11.15 crore to 3,175 beneficiaries. This included credit to the tune of ₹9.07 crore to 225 self-help groups.

Fifty-nine beneficiaries from Narikoravar community of Thuraiyur were given house site pattas, valued at ₹23.60 lakh. Mr. Nehru assured steps would be taken to construct houses too for them in the allotted site. Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and other officials participated.

Later, Mr. Nehru and Mr. Paneerselvam laid the foundation for an integrated agricultural extension centre at Pullampadi in the district.