Kuruvai paddy to be raised on 60,000 hectares in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts

May 20, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Farmers in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts have started preparatory works for the comin g kuruvai agriculture season.

Preparation of nurseries and seedbeds is in full swing at nearly 15,000 hectares (ha) in Kuthalam, Sirkazhi, Tharangambadi, and Mayiladuthurai taluks, where more than half of the total cultivable area depends on borewells as an irrigation source.

Farmers in Kuthalam taluk have started cultivation well ahead of the other areas. Nearly 8,000 ha have been planted so far in the district against the total target of 39,000 ha for the kuruvai season. The department has been taking steps to ensure that the required quantity of fertilizers is kept ready in the district, says J. Sekar, Joint Director of Agriculture.

Nagapattinam

The Agriculture Department has set a target of 20,000 ha for cultivation of paddy for the kuruvai season in Nagapattinam district, slightly higher than 17,500 ha last year, says V. Devendran, Joint Director (in charge) of Agriculture.

Farmers have been advised to take up summer ploughing to keep the fields ready as a majority of the areas in the district depend on canal irrigation. In a few areas such as Thirumarugal and Kilvelur blocks, farmers depend on groundwater.

In both districts, the Water Resources Department has been taking steps to desilt the A and B type channels to ensure free flow of water to tail-end areas. Works to desilt the smaller channels have been taken up by the Agricultural Engineering Department and the District Rural Development Agency as water from Mettur reservoir is likely to be released on June 12.

Farmers in the delta districts prefer the Aduthurai (ADT) variety of paddy for the kuruvai season. Nurseries have been raised for ADT 43, ADT 45, and ADT 63 varieties. Farmers are also hoping for a better yield through the cultivation of Tirurkuppam (TKM) and Tirupathisaram (TPS-5) varieties.