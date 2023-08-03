August 03, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

About 1.39 lakh metric tonnes of paddy is expected to be procured during the kuruvai season in Mayiladuthurai district this year, Collector A. P. Mahabharathi has said.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the functions of a Direct Purchase Centre (DPC) at Mekkirmangalam in Kuttalam taluk along with the Poompuhar MLA Nivetha M. Murugan, Mr. Mahabharathi said that kuruvai paddy has been cultivated on about 35,000 hectares in the district and about 1.39 lakh metric tonnes of paddy arrivals were expected at the DPCs in the district. For the current season, 119 DPCs are to be opened in the district and of this 60 will function from permanent buildings.

Initially, DPCs are being opened at Thiruvaduthurai, Konerijarajapuram, Thiruvalankadu, Karuppur, Kodimangalam, Sivanagaram and Mekkirmangalam in Kuttalam taluk.

During the current season, farmers would be offered ₹2,160 per quintal of fine variety paddy and ₹2,115 per quintal for common variety.

Farmers, who wish to sell their produce at the DPCs, can register their names under the biometric system and come to the DPCs with their Aadhaar cards and the mobile phone linked to the identification document. For complaints regarding the procurement process, farmers can dial 04364-211054, he said.

V.Thirupathi, Senior Regional Manager, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, J.Sekar, Joint Director of Agriculture, and other officials were present.

