Kuruvai paddy harvest under way in Mayiladuthurai

The harvest of kuruvai paddy has commenced in full swing across Mayiladuthurai district, covering an area of 5,335 hectares. To ensure a smooth procurement process, the State government has opened 20 direct procurement centres (DPCs) in the district.

Farmers had relied on groundwater for the kuruvai cultivation. However, they are concerned about the monsoon as heavy rainfall could affect yield.

“We have started harvesting and it will take about a month to complete it,” said Anandan R., a local farmer. “While we anticipate the flow of Cauvery water, we fear the accompanying rainfall as it can reduce the overall yield.”

Farmers’ associations have raised several demands, including the opening of more DPCs closer to paddy fields, a more controlled release of Cauvery water during the harvest season, and the immediate implementation of the revised paddy rates announced by the Union government in June.

“The revised rates should be effective from August 1, considering that districts like Mayiladuthurai primarily depend on groundwater,” said Aarupathi P. Kalyanam, general secretary of the Federation of Farmers Associations of Delta Districts. He urged the State government to procure paddy at ₹3,100 a quintal, citing rise in prices of other commodities.

Meanwhile, the district administration has convened a meeting headed by the district Collector A.P. Mahabharathi with farmers to address their concerns and provide support during the harvest season and storing up of waterbodies using the Cauvery water. Farmers have been instructed to inform the authorities about any challenges that they faced.

