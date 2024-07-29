GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kuruvai paddy harvest under way in Mayiladuthurai

Farmers’ associations have raised several demands, including the opening of more DPCs closer to paddy fields and a more controlled release of Cauvery water

Published - July 29, 2024 07:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi presiding over a meeting in Mayiladuthurai on Monday

District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi presiding over a meeting in Mayiladuthurai on Monday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The harvest of kuruvai paddy has commenced in full swing across Mayiladuthurai district, covering an area of 5,335 hectares. To ensure a smooth procurement process, the State government has opened 20 direct procurement centres (DPCs) in the district.

Farmers had relied on groundwater for the kuruvai cultivation. However, they are concerned about the monsoon as heavy rainfall could affect yield.

“We have started harvesting and it will take about a month to complete it,” said Anandan R., a local farmer. “While we anticipate the flow of Cauvery water, we fear the accompanying rainfall as it can reduce the overall yield.”

Farmers’ associations have raised several demands, including the opening of more DPCs closer to paddy fields, a more controlled release of Cauvery water during the harvest season, and the immediate implementation of the revised paddy rates announced by the Union government in June.

“The revised rates should be effective from August 1, considering that districts like Mayiladuthurai primarily depend on groundwater,” said Aarupathi P. Kalyanam, general secretary of the Federation of Farmers Associations of Delta Districts. He urged the State government to procure paddy at ₹3,100 a quintal, citing rise in prices of other commodities.

Meanwhile, the district administration has convened a meeting headed by the district Collector A.P. Mahabharathi with farmers to address their concerns and provide support during the harvest season and storing up of waterbodies using the Cauvery water. Farmers have been instructed to inform the authorities about any challenges that they faced.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / agriculture

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.