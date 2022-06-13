Kuruvai paddy expected to be raised on about 6,000 hectares in Tiruchi district

Paddy cultivation in canal irrigated areas to begin after harvest of gingelly, blackgram

Although water has been released for irrigation from Mettur Reservoir on May 24, well ahead of the customary date of June 12, kuruvai paddy cultivation in canal-irrigated areas in Tiruchi district is expected to gather momentum only by the end of this month or early next month.

Kuruvai paddy cultivation is expected to be taken up on about 6,000 hectares (ha) in canal-irrigated and non-delta areas in the district this year. It would touch or exceed last year’s achievement of about 6,000 ha and the major area of cultivation would be Lalgudi block where over 4,200 ha would be covered this season. Kuruvai paddy would also be raised in small clusters in places such as Manachanallur, Andhanallur, Pullampadi and Tiruverumbur, sources in the Agriculture Department said.

About 1,000 ha are expected to be covered in non-delta areas, mainly in Uppilliyapuram where farmers take up kuruvai cultivation with the help of rain flows from Pachamalai hills. The crop is expected to be raised in a few parts of Thuraiyur, Vaiyampatti and Mannapparai blocks too.

Department officials say a section of farmers at filter point areas in Lalgudi block have begun preparations and have started to raise nurseries and transplantation. However, in many parts of the block, gingelly and blackgram crops are yet to be harvested. The harvest is under way in some places and the exercise is expected to be fully completed in another 10-15 days.

“It will take another 10-20 days for us to go in for paddy as gingelly and blackgram harvest is still going on in Lalgudi block; normally farmers in our area take up cultivation by early July. We have requested water release in canals such as Ayyan and Peruvalai only by the end of this month as is usual,” said N. Veerasekaran, State secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Sangam.

Sources in the Water Resources Department say they have already released water in some of the irrigation canals and are ready to release water depending on demand in other canals. There is not much demand as of now, an official said. However, water release in Kattalai High Level Canal, where renovation works are underway, is likely on July 1.

In some parts of Tiruverumbur block such as Guntur, Suriyur and Keezhakurichi, navarai paddy raised in February is being harvested now. Similarly, navarai crop raised with the help of good storage at Samuthiram tank is being harvested in Samuthiram, Maravanur and K.Periyapatti areas in Manapparai block, a senior official says.

The Agriculture Department is also looking to encourage farmers to diversify and in Tiruchi district officials are planning to promote groundnut.