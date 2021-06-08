Kuruvai paddy expected to be raised on 4,500 hectares in Tiruchi district

TIRUCHI

Kuruvai paddy cultivation is expected to be taken up on about 4,500 hectares (ha) in canal-irrigated delta areas in the district.

Sources in the Agriculture Department said kuruvai paddy cultivation would be on the normal area in the district and would primarily be taken up in Lalgudi block where over 4,200 ha was expected to be covered. The rest of the areas would be in Andhanallur and Manachanallur blocks.

Department officials said farmers in Lalgudi block had begun preparations and some in filter point areas had started to raise nurseries.

N. Veerasekaran, coordinator, Ayyan Vaical Pasanatharar Sangam, said farmers in Ayyan, Peruvalai and Panguni canal areas had started preparations, including raising of nurseries, over the past few days.

‘Use liquid bio-fertilizer’

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department has appealed to farmers to take to liquid bio-fertilizer produced by the bio fertilizer manufacturing unit in Tiruchi. By using liquid bio-fertilizers, farmers can reduce application of chemical fertilizers by about 20-25%. The liquid bio-fertilizers have a shelf life of up to one year.

The liquid bio fertilizer is produced using advanced technology and machinery under the National Agriculture Development Programme. About 34,800 litres of liquid bio-fertilizer will be distributed to Tiruchi district, said M. Murugesn, Joint Director of Agriculture, in a press release.

This apart, about 15,200 litres will be supplied to Kallakurichi district.

The liquid fertilizer will be available for ₹150 for 500 ml, which is adequate to cover an hectare. The unit produces seven different types of liquid bio-fertilizer including azospirillum for paddy. The fertilizers will be distributed through agricultural extension centres, Mr. Murugesan added.