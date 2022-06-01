‘Kuruvai’ package expected to help increase area of cultivation

Targeted coverage area is 5.20 lakh acres in delta districts and Cuddalore, Tiruchi and Ariyalur

The announcement of a ‘kuruvai’ package from Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in Tiruchi on Tuesday is all set to give an impetus to the State government’s goal of enhancing the area of ‘kuruvai’ paddy cultivation this season also.

According to officials responsible for realising the goal, announcement of ₹61 crore worth ‘kuruvai’ package for three lakh farmers and distribution of 100% subsidised urea, DAP and potash for 1.90 lakh acres would definitely help improve the targeted coverage area of 5.20 lakh acres in delta districts and Cuddalore, Tiruchi and Ariyalur districts. Normally around 3.50 lakh acres in these districts would be brought under ‘kuruvai’ cultivation every year.

Pointing out that though the shutters of Stanley Reservoir were lifted on the scheduled date of June 12 last year, supplementing the timely release of water for irrigation with ‘kuruvai’ package worth ₹61.90 crore resulted in the cultivation of the crop in about 4.90 lakh acres last season.

This season, the water release from Mettur Dam was advanced to May and the irrigation channels in these districts were desilted at a cost of ₹73.41 crore to ensure that water reached tail-end areas on time for irrigation like last year.

Hence, supplementing the ‘kuruvai’ cultivation exercise with an ‘assistance package’ could achieve the targeted cultivation area without fail, they felt.

However, official figures indicate that so far only around 1.20 lakh acres have been brought under ‘kuruvai’ cultivation with the farmers in rain-fed areas yet to complete or take up ‘puzhuthi adithal’ (tilling of fields during summer) exercise.