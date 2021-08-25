Kuruvai crop harvested in 17.5% of cultivated area

TIRUVARUR

Harvest of `kuruvai’ paddy has been completed in about 24,025 acres so far, accounting for about 17.5% of the sown area of 1.37 lakh acres in Tiruvarur district during this season.

Disclosing this at the agriculture grievance meeting held at the Collectorate on Wednesday, the Collector, P.Gayathri Krishnan said that 4,270 farmers had availed loans through cooperative societies to the tune of ₹ 24.50 crore (₹ 14 crore as crop loan and ₹ 10.50 as agriculture jewel loan) against this year’s loan disbursement target of ₹ 300 crores for agriculture operations through the societies.

For the commercial banks, oan disbursement target of ₹ 2,900 crore was fixed and out of this ₹ 1000.33 crore (₹ 17.33 crore as crop loan and ₹ 983 crore as agriculture jewel loan) had been disbursed to 68515 farmers till date, she added.

Meanwhile, 32687 farmers out of 41778 who have registered themselves for `kuruvai’ package assistance have received 3391 tonnes of urea, 1884 tonnes of DAP and 941 tonnes of potash through the societies.

Stating that `samba’ cultivation had commenced on about 17,500 hectares, the Collector said that nurseries were being raised in 355.15 hectares for transplantation. A total of 389.40 tonnes of seeds had already been distributed to the farmers and the department has 1,045 tonnes as stock.

Further, 3851 tonnes of urea, 2088 tonnes of DAP, 2319 tonnes of potash and 283 tonnes of `complex urea’ were available with the department, she added.