Kuruvai coverage expected to exceed 6,200 hectares in Tiruchi this year

June 26, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Kuruvai paddy cultivation in Tiruchi district this year is expected to slightly exceed last year’s coverage of about 6,200 hectares (ha).

The major area of cultivation will be Lalgudi block, where the Agriculture Department plans to cover about 4,400 ha this season. Officials expect the target will be exceeded by about 400 ha in the Cauvery delta area of the district.

“We expect the area of coverage to increase slightly in canal-irrigated areas, as some additional areas is expected in Pullambadi block. We also expect a slight increase in area of coverage in non-delta areas such as Manapparai and Marungapuri, besides Uppilliyapuram,” an official said.

About 1,000 ha is expected to be covered in Uppilliyapuram, and the well-irrigated areas in Mannaparai and Marugapuri are expected to add another 400 ha.

Kuruvai cultivation has been taken up in filter-point areas in Lalgudi block. Transplantation is almost over in Anbil firka, one of the major filter point areas in the block. So far, transplantation has been completed on about 900 ha in the block and nurseries to cover another 3,500 ha are ready, another officer said.

Cultivation, however, is yet to begin in other parts of the canal-irrigated areas in the block as water is yet to be released in Ayyan, Peruvalai and Panguni canals. Gingelly harvest is under way in some places. Cultivation is expected to go on till mid-July here, the officer said.

Paddy cultivation in non-delta areas is expected to be delayed in the absence of widespread rain from the southwest monsoon so far. Cultivation of all kharif crops in non-delta areas is likely to be delayed due to lack of rain, a senior official said.

So far, about 51 tonnes of seeds four paddy varieties – ASD 16, ADT 36, TPS 5 and CO ® 51 – have been distributed to farmers by the department, the official added.

Meanwhile, Agriculture officials are gearing up for distribution of kuruvai package announced by the State government. The package will be extended to farmers to cover an area of about 6,000 acres (against last year’s 5,700 acres) this year.