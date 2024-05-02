‘Kumkum’ found applied on statue of Anna triggers anxious moments

May 02, 2024 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Kumkum (vermilion) found applied on the forehead of the cement statue of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai at Mela Kalkandarkottai in Tiruchi gave anxious moments for sometime on Thursday.

Locals noticed this in the morning and alerted the police. A section of DMK party men who came to know about the incident assembled on the road near the statue and wanted the police to find out the culprit who had committed the act.

On receipt of information, the Golden Rock police personnel rushed to the spot and held talks with the DMK cadre and the locals. During inquiries, it came to light that the act was committed by a man said to be mentally ill, said the police. No case has been registered, the sources added.

