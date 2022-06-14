Kumbhabishekam for new rajagopuram of Samayapuram temple on July 6

Construction of the seven-tier ‘rajagopuram’ at the Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariamman Temple near here has been completed. The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department has now decided to conduct the ‘Kumbhabishekam’ for the imposing rajagopuram constructed at the eastern entrance of the famous shrine on July 6.

Construction of the ‘rajagopuram’ at the temple commenced in August 2015 . The ‘Kalkaara pani’ was completed in December 2016 using temple funds amounting to Rs. 2.25 crore.

Construction of the seven-tier gopuram using bricks commenced in June 2017 with fund contribution from ‘ubhayadharar’. The total height of the rajagopuram is 101.6 feet. Water based emulsion paint was used for the new gopuram which has seven copper ‘kalasams’ atop the structure.

Temple authorities said works relating to the construction of the rajagopuram had been completed and the installation of the ‘yaaga salai muhurthakaal’ was held on June 10 ahead of the ‘kumbhabishekam’. The holy event would be held between 6.45 a.m. and 7.15 a.m on July 6, the authorities further said. The ‘maha kumbhabhishekam’ of the temple was held in February 2017.