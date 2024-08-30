ADVERTISEMENT

Kumbhabhishekam of Veeratteswarar temple conducted in Mayiladuthurai District

Published - August 30, 2024 06:43 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Temple’s custodian Dharmapuram Gurumaha Sannidhanam Masilamani Desika Gnanasambandar Paramacharya Swamigal presided over the programme

The Hindu Bureau

The kumbhabhishekam of Veeratteswarar temple being performed in Mayiladuthurai district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The kumbhabhishekam of the historic Veeratteswarar temple at Parasalur village, Tharangambadi taluk in Mayiladuthurai district, was performed on Friday.

This ceremony marks the 2000th kumbhabhishekam conducted since the DMK government assumed power and the 118th consecration of the temple, according to an official press release.

The event was presided over by temple’s custodian Dharmapuram Gurumaha Sannidhanam Masilamani Desika Gnanasambandar Paramacharya Swamigal. Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu, Commissioner of the HR&CE Department P.N. Sridhar, District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi, and Mayiladuthurai MP R. Sudha, were present.

Mr. Sekar Babu highlighted the government’s efforts to restore and preserve ancient temples across Tamil Nadu. “Since assuming office, the government has sanctioned over ₹300 crore for the renovation of temples that are over one thousand years old, supplemented by an additional ₹180 crore raised through donations,” he said.

The Minister emphasised the government’s commitment to reclaiming temple lands, noting that properties worth ₹6,750 crore, covering 6,800 acres, had been recovered from encroachments.

Representatives from various religious institutions such as Madurai Adheenam, Velaakurichi Adheenam, Sengol Adheenam, Thondaimandala Adheenam, Nachiyar Kovil Adheenam, Umaiyorubagam Adheenam, and Thiruppananthal Ilavarasu Swamigal were present.

