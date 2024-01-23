‘Kumbhabhishekam’ of three ancient temples at Vishnupuram to be held in April

January 23, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The VPM Committee of Vishnupuram in Tiruvarur district has decided to conduct ‘kumbhabhishekams’ of the ancient Sri Kailasanathar, Sri Varadaraja Perumal and Sri Dharmapureeshwarar temples at Vishnupuram during April.

The committee, formed for the purpose of conducting the ‘kumbhabhishekam’, has appealed to the public to contribute for the initiative. The total estimated cost for conducting the consecration ceremony is around ₹90 lakh for all the three temples, V. Ganesan of the committee said in a statement.

The ‘kumbabishekam’ of Sri Dharmapureeshwar temple and Sri Kailasanathar temple will be performed on April 4. The ‘kumbhabhishekam’ of Sri Varadaraja Perumal temple will be performed the next day. The Balalayam of the three temples were performed in November 2023. The committee can be reached in the mobile number 9731864646, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.