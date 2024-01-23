ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kumbhabhishekam’ of three ancient temples at Vishnupuram to be held in April

January 23, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The VPM Committee of Vishnupuram in Tiruvarur district has decided to conduct ‘kumbhabhishekams’ of the ancient Sri Kailasanathar, Sri Varadaraja Perumal and Sri Dharmapureeshwarar temples at Vishnupuram during April.

The committee, formed for the purpose of conducting the ‘kumbhabhishekam’, has appealed to the public to contribute for the initiative. The total estimated cost for conducting the consecration ceremony is around ₹90 lakh for all the three temples, V. Ganesan of the committee said in a statement. 

The ‘kumbabishekam’ of Sri Dharmapureeshwar temple and Sri Kailasanathar temple will be performed on April 4. The ‘kumbhabhishekam’ of Sri Varadaraja Perumal temple will be performed the next day. The Balalayam of the three temples were performed in November 2023. The committee can be reached in the mobile number 9731864646, he said.

