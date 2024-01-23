GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Kumbhabhishekam’ of three ancient temples at Vishnupuram to be held in April

January 23, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The VPM Committee of Vishnupuram in Tiruvarur district has decided to conduct ‘kumbhabhishekams’ of the ancient Sri Kailasanathar, Sri Varadaraja Perumal and Sri Dharmapureeshwarar temples at Vishnupuram during April.

The committee, formed for the purpose of conducting the ‘kumbhabhishekam’, has appealed to the public to contribute for the initiative. The total estimated cost for conducting the consecration ceremony is around ₹90 lakh for all the three temples, V. Ganesan of the committee said in a statement. 

The ‘kumbabishekam’ of Sri Dharmapureeshwar temple and Sri Kailasanathar temple will be performed on April 4. The ‘kumbhabhishekam’ of Sri Varadaraja Perumal temple will be performed the next day. The Balalayam of the three temples were performed in November 2023. The committee can be reached in the mobile number 9731864646, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.