Kumbhabhishekam of Siruvachur Arulmigu Madhura Kaliamman temple on April 5

March 23, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam holding a discussion with officials at the Arulmigu Madhura Kaliamman Temple at Siruvachur in Perambalur district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The ‘kumbhabhishekam’ of the Madhura Kaliamman Temple at Siruvachur in the district is to be held on April 5 after a gap of 21 years. 

The Perambalur district administration and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department are to jointly put in place necessary measures for the smooth conduct of the holy event. 

Ahead of the event, Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam and the Superintendent of Police Shyamala Devi accompanied by HR & CE department officials and senior police personnel inspected the temple on Wednesday and discussed the preparatory measures to be put in place for the ‘kumbhabhishekam’. 

The measures to be taken such as provision of drinking water, creation of a parking lot for vehicles and arrangements for operation of buses besides security measures in anticipation of a large turn out of devotees from various places for the event were discussed during the inspection, an official release said. The ‘kumbhabhishekam’ of the Arulmigu Periasamy Temple (Malaikoil) at Siruvachur is to be held after a gap of seven years on March 27, the release added.

