Kumbhabhishekam for Sri Neelamega Perumal temple held in Mayiladuthurai

The kumbhabhishekam at Arulmigu Sri Devi Bhoo Devi Samedha Neelamega Perumal temple witnessed by devotees in Villiyanallur village

Published - September 15, 2024 04:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Holy water being poured on the ‘kalasam’ of the Sri Neelamega Perumal temple at Villiyanallur village in Mayiladuthurai district on Sunday.

Holy water being poured on the ‘kalasam’ of the Sri Neelamega Perumal temple at Villiyanallur village in Mayiladuthurai district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The kumbhabhishekam of the Arulmigu Sri Devi Bhoo Devi Samedha Neelamega Perumal temple at Villiyanallur village in Kuthalam taluk in Mayiladuthurai district was held on Sunday (September 15, 2024).

The holy event was witnessed by a good number of devotees in the morning. A three-kaala yaga saalai pooja was conducted before the kumbhabhishekam. Funds for the Thiruppani were provided by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department and the ‘Ubhayadharars’. 

Necessary rituals connected with the kumbhabhishekam were performed in the morning, after which holy water was poured on the temple’s kalasam.

“The previous time kumbhabhishekam was performed at this temple was in 2008,” a HR & CE department official said.

September 15, 2024

