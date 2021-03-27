Discontent among Kumbakonam residents

TIRUCHI

27 March 2021 22:21 IST

Their plea to make it as district headquarters remains neglected for quite a long time

A strong undercurrent of voter discontent is discernible among Kumbakonam residents over the government’s failure to cede the demand for a new district with the town as its headquarters.

The resentment has grown stronger after Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami chose to ignore the demand during his recent campaign in the delta region while promising creation of new districts such as Palani elsewhere.

With Kumbakonam being a major commercial hub in the delta region, the demand for creation of a new district had grown popular over the past two decades though it has been aired sporadically ever since Nagapattinam district was carved out of the then composite Thanjavur district in 1991.

Advertising

Advertising

Ever since, the demand to make the Kumbakonam division, covering Kumbakonam, Tiruvidaimarudur and Papanasam Assembly segments, a new district has grown shriller.

Last year, the residents redoubled their efforts and staged a slew of protests including a hartal called by the Coordination Committee for Formation of Kumbakonam District.

They tried a ‘kolam vazhi korikkai’ campaign to draw rangolis in front of houses to highlight the demand.

“We have sustained our struggle in various forms over the past several years but to no avail. When smaller towns have got the status of district headquarters in recent years, Kumbakonam’s rightful claim should have got priority,” says V. Sathyanarayanan, general secretary, Federation of All Traders Associations, Kumbakonam, who has been in the forefront in lobbying for the cause.

Residents contend that Kumbakonam deserves the status of a district headquarters. “Kumbakonam had been a capital during the Chola period. Under the British, it was a zilla headquarters. When former Minister Ko.Si.Mani (DMK) was a Minister, he had created all necessary infrastructure required to make the town a district headquarters,” he says.

The issue will have an impact on the election in the three Assembly segments, he says. “Although all candidates and parties have been promising that the town will be made a district headquarters, people are not willing to believe them any more,” he observes.

When Tenkasi was announced as new district, Revenue Minister R.B.Udhayakumar indicated in the Assembly that Kumbakonam will be made a district soon. Yet, no announcement has been made so far, he says. In fact, many residents suspect that political considerations were behind the AIADMK neglecting the demand as Kumbakonam has been returning DMK candidates in recent elections.

With claims of an impending announcement circulating on social media, there was much anticipation that the Chief Minister would come out with a promise during the campaign here. But that too was not to be. On the other hand, DMK president M.K.Stalin has promised that Kumbakonam would be made a district if the party is voted to power.

Although Thanjavur is the district headquarters, most major district level activities take place in Kumbakonam, says A.Giri, a resident of Kumbakonam, and secretary, Thanjavur District Rail Users’ Association. If Kumbakonam was made the district headquarters, people in rural areas would have better and easy access to the administrators. It would help promote the town as a heritage tourism hub.

Claiming that the annual passenger earnings of the Railways through Kumbakonam railway station was ₹21 crore, he says as the town is not a district headquarters halt for important trains had to be secured after a struggle.