Tiruchirapalli

Kumbakonam vegetable market sealed

The vegetable market complex at Kumbakonam looks deserted after it was sealed on Sunday.

The vegetable market complex at Kumbakonam looks deserted after it was sealed on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Handout

As lorry driver from U.P. tests positive for COVID-19

The vegetable market complex at Kumbakonam has been sealed as a lorry driver who had brought in a consignment to the market tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Blood and swab samples were lifted from the lorry driver, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who had brought in a potato load from Mettupalayam to the Kumbakonam market on May 8, at the Neelaththanallur check post. He had stayed in the vehicle for two days looking for some cargo from Kumbakonam area to destinations en route to his native State.

The positive test result came out on Sunday and he was immediately admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

Subsequently, the Kumbakonam Municipal and District Health Department officials landed at the vegetable market complex and ordered the vendors to evacuate the premises immediately. Disinfectant was sprayed covering the entire complex area, including the goods vehicles parked in the complex.

Later in the night, the complex was sealed by the officials who directed the vendors to continue their business at the temporary site identified by the civic body at Valayapettai on the Kumbakonam by-pass road till the market complex gets cleared by the Health Department for carrying out business.

Since the infected person had moved around in the market complex, vendors, traders and others who had visited the market to purchase vegetables from May 8 have been traced and brought under surveillance. Special arrangement have been made to test the identified persons for novel coronavirus, sources said.

