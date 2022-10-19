Kumbakonam STC to run Deepavali special bus services for six days

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam, will operate special bus services to important destinations such as Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruppur from major towns in its jurisdiction to meet the festival rush.

The special bus services connecting Chennai with major towns in STC, Kumbakonam domain, will be operated from October 21 to 23 in addition to the special services to be operated from Tiruchi to Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkotai and Madurai and from Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Madurai to Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai.

According to an official release, elaborate arrangements have also been made for special bus services to clear the expected rush of people returning to their workplaces from their native places from October 24 to 26.