Kumbakonam remembers school fire victims

Poignant scenes were witnessed as local residents and parents of children who lost their lives in the fire that ravaged Sri Krishna Nursery and Primary School in Kumbakonam in 2004 paid homage to their beloved ones on the 15th anniversary of the incident on Tuesday.

Ninety-four children were charred to death on July 16, 2004 when the thatched roof of the school on Kasiraman Street went up in flames. Another 18 suffered burns.

On Tuesday, several events were held in front of the site where the school stood, and in Palakkarai where a memorial had been raised in memory of the victims.

Parents, relatives and residents paid floral tributes to the victims in front of a memorial board bearing images of the victims put up near the school premises. Many of them later went on a procession to the memorial at Palakkarai, where they offered floral tributes, placed wreaths and lit candles.

In the evening, parents and their relatives went on a procession carrying earthen lamps and lit moksha deepam at Mahamaham Tank.

Revenue officials and representatives of political parties also participated in the events.